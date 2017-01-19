North American Counter-Strike: Global Offensive squads Cloud9 and OpTic Gaming will be attending Intel Extreme Masters Katowice from March 1-5, ESL announced Wednesday.

They will join already confirmed teams SK Gaming, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Astralis and Virtus.pro to make up half of the stable of 12 teams vying for a piece of the $250,000 prize pool.

Both teams are coming off major LAN wins in 2016.

OpTic has been on fire over the last three months with a victory at the Northern Arena Esports Championship in Montreal in mid-November, the ELEAGUE Season 2 championship and a second place finish at the ECS Season 2 Finals. The earned $570,000 for their efforts in November and December 2016.

Cloud9 is coming off an upset win over major champions SK Gaming in the ESL Pro League Season 4 Finals at the end of October 2016.

The rest of the field will consists of two more invites, three European qualifiers and one North American qualifier.