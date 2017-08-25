MLB hands down suspensions for brawl between Yankees and Tigers

Major League Baseball announced discipline for a host of Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees on Friday afternoon following the bench-clearing incidents during Thursday’s game at Comerica Park in Detroit.

Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera received a seven-game suspension for inciting the first bench-clearing incident and fighting. Tigers pitcher Alex Wilson was handed a four-game suspension for intentionally throwing a pitch at Todd Frazier of the Yankees while warnings were in place for both sides. Detroit manager Brad Ausmus has received a one-game suspension for the intentional actions of Wilson while warnings were in place.

Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez received a four-game suspension for fighting, including throwing punches. Austin Romine has received a two-game suspension for fighting, including throwing punches.

All five individuals also received undisclosed fines as a part of their discipline.

Others who were fined for their actions during the incidents were Yankees manager Joe Girardi, Yankees bench coach/acting manager Rob Thomson, Yankees outfielder Brett Gardner, Yankees pitcher Tommy Kahnle and Tigers shortstop José Iglesias. In addition, two members of the Yankees, first baseman Garrett Cooper and outfielder Clint Frazier, received fines for entering the field while being on the disabled list.

Unless appealed, all suspensions are scheduled to be effective tonight, when the Yankees are to host the Seattle Mariners and the Tigers are to visit the Chicago White Sox.