PHILADELPHIA — Asdrubal Cabrera hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 11th inning to lift the New York Mets to a 7-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.

Cabrera also had an RBI double in the seventh and finished with four hits and four RBIs.

Jacob Rhame (1-1) pitched two shutout innings in relief to earn his first major league win.

Jeurys Familia tossed a scoreless 11th for his sixth save, capping an impressive performance by New York's embattled bullpen. The eight Mets relievers allowed just one hit in seven innings.

The teams combined to use 17 pitchers in a game that took 4 hours, 10 minutes.

Cabrera extended a Mets record with the club's 224th homer of the season, sending his drive to left-centre off Adam Morgan (3-3).

New York ace Jacob deGrom was supposed to start but got scratched Friday due to a stomach bug. Seth Lugo started in deGrom's place, allowing two runs and six hits in four innings.

The Mets (70-91) will send Noah Syndergaard to the mound in Sunday's season finale for his second abbreviated start since returning from the disabled list. The right-hander missed most of the season with a torn lat muscle.

It is widely expected to be Terry Collins' final game as Mets manager, following recent reports of friction with the front office. Collins' contract expires after the season.

Philadelphia, for its part, already made it official on Friday by firing manager Pete Mackanin, who will remain with the team as a special assistant to general manager Matt Klentak in 2018.

Mackanin was in the dugout managing on Saturday and will be again Sunday when the Phillies close out their season.

Maikel Franco homered for Philadelphia.

Franco's solo shot to left in the second and Cesar Hernandez's RBI infield single gave the Phillies a 2-0 lead. The Mets got a run back in the fourth and went ahead on Brandon Nimmo's two-run triple in the fifth.

New York took a 4-2 lead in the seventh on Cabrera's double, but the Phillies answered with a pair of runs in the bottom half on Aaron Altherr's sacrifice fly and Rhys Hoskins' RBI single.

Hoskins nearly ended the game in the 10th, but his drive into a strong wind in left-centre was caught just in front of the wall.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies C Jorge Alfaro left the game after getting elbowed in the head by Juan Lagares on a play at the plate in the sixth inning. Alfaro caught Nick Williams' strong throw from right field and tagged Lagares to complete a double play.

UP NEXT

Mets: Syndergaard (1-2, 3.18), who got hurt April 30, is scheduled to pitch one inning just as he did against the Nationals last Saturday, when he allowed one hit on five pitches in his return.

Phillies: Rookie RHP Nick Pivetta (7-10, 6.26) will make his fourth start against the Mets. He is 1-1 with a 6.48 ERA in three previous appearances.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball