DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera was a late scratch from Detroit's starting lineup Wednesday night against Baltimore because of a sore left side.

The Tigers announced their slugger's absence about a half-hour before the scheduled first pitch against the Orioles. A team spokesman said Cabrera was expected to have further testing.

Alex Avila replaced Cabrera at first base, and J.D. Martinez moved up three spots to hit third in the batting order.

Cabrera is hitting only .248 on the season with four home runs and 15 RBIs.