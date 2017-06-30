There’s been plenty of speculation as to who will replace Phil Jackson as president of the New York Knicks. On Thursday, ESPN reported that Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari had thrown his name into the ring.

Calipari, 58, has coached 25 seasons in the college ranks, the last eight of which have been with the University of Kentucky Wildcats.

On Thursday night, Calipari, who spent four seasons coaching in the NBA (three as the head coaching of the then-New Jersey Nets, and one as an assistant with the Philadelphia 76ers) took to Twitter to clear the air on him potentially landing in New York.

“NO ONE has contacted the Knicks on my behalf. I am the coach at Kentucky and will be for a long time!” Calipari tweeted.

Calipari did not fare well in the NBA, posting a record of 72-112 along with a 0-3 playoff record in his time with the Nets. It was reported that the Kentucky coach was offered a lucrative offer to join the Cleveland Cavaliers in a role that would saw operate as both the coach and president of the team