Mike Cammalleri led a list of seven players placed on waivers Friday for the purpose of being bought out, which also included Lance Bouma and Ryan Murphy of the Calgary Flames, and Mark Stuart of the Winnipeg Jets.

Devante Smith-Pelly was also placed on waivers by the Devils while Jussi Jokinen from the Florida Panthers and Jimmy Hayes from the Boston Bruins rounded out the list.

Today is the final day of the first buyout window.

The 35-year-old Cammalleri has two years and $10 million left on his deal with the Devils. Cammalleri finished with 10 goals and 21 assists in 61 games in New Jersey last season. He was unhappy with serving as a healthy scratch during a lengthy goal drought.

Bouma, 27, had one year left at $2.2 million left on his contract. The left winger had three goals and four assists in 61 games for the Flames last year. Murphy was acquired by the Flames Thursday alongside Eddie Lack from the Carolina Hurricanes.

Stuart had one year and $2.625 million left on his deal with the Jets. The 33-year-old had two goals and two assists in 42 games for the Jets last season.