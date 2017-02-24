BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Captain Andrew Campbell had a pair of goals and an assist and Andreas Johnsson struck twice as the Toronto Marlies beat the Binghamton Senators 6-3 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Campbell broke a 3-3 deadlock at 11:57 of the third period before he and Johnsson both added empty netters to seal the victory.

Kerby Rychel and Andrew Nielsen also scored and Seth Griffith tacked on three assists for the Marlies (29-22-4), who used a four-goal third period to extend their win streak to five games.

Jack Rodewald, Nick Paul and Mike Blunden found the back of the net for the Senators (23-28-3), who are on a three-game slide.

Antoine Bibeau made 27 saves for the Maple Leafs' AHL club as Chris Driedger turned away 38-of-42 shots for Ottawa's minor-league team.

The Marlies went 1 for 4 on the power play while Binghamton scored twice on five chances with the man advantage.