TORONTO — Striker Cyle Larin was added to Canada's men's soccer team on Sunday for the knock-out phase of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The 22-year old from Brampton, Ont., joins the squad ahead of this week's quarter-final match on Thursday.

Larin, who plays for Orlando City SC in Major League Soccer, replaces Raheem Edwards of Toronto FC. Per tournament regulations, national teams can make up to six changes after the group phase, but can only carry a squad of maximum 23 players.

This is Larin's second time playing in a Gold Cup. A two-time runner up in voting for Canadian Player of the Year honours (2015 and 2016), Larin has scored five goals in 20 international matches. At the club level, he has scored 39 goals in 76 matches, winning MLS rookie of the year honours in 2015 and being named the top player in the 2016 MLS 24 Under 24 ranking.

Canada is two-time CONCACAF champions, having won the CONCACAF championship in 1985 and the CONCACAF Gold Cup in 2000.