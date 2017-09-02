TORONTO — Anthony Jackson-Hamel and Jonathan Osorio scored to help Canada defeat Jamaica 2-0 Saturday night, avenging a Gold Cup-ending loss to the Reggae Boyz earlier this summer.

There was a sour end to the evening, however, as Vancouver Whitecaps teenager Alphonso Davies was shown a straight red card in the 76th minute for kicking out at Jamaica's Damion Lowe after the two went down in a tangle in the corner.

It was unclear what contact Davies made with his boot but Lowe clutched his face and Costa Rican referee Ricardo Montero pulled out the red. Davies exited, pulling his jersey over his face as he walked off.

The 16-year-old Davies was the darling of the Gold Cup, with three goals and a handful of awards. But he collected nothing but controversy this night after coming on in the 70th minute for his sixth cap.

The game — played before 21,724 on a breezy night at BMO Field — was a rematch of the July CONCACAF championship quarter-final, which saw the Reggae Boyz dispatch the Canadian men 2-1. The Jamaicans went on to upset Mexico 1-0 in the semifinal before falling 2-1 to the U.S.

Jamaica, which vaulted 19 places after the Gold Cup, is currently ranked 57th in the world. Canada is No. 95.

Saturday's contest was Canada's sixth under coach Octavio Zambrano, upping his record to 3-1-2. The Ecuador native was named head coach of the men's national team program in March although he did not take charge of a senior game until mid-June.

Zambrano has Canada playing with poise and confidence.

Jamaica's pace posed early problems for Canada but the home side went ahead in the 16th minute, taking advantage of a giveaway by veteran defender Jermaine Taylor after some Canadian pressing. The ball went straight to Junior Hoilett, who curled in a low cross to Jackson-Hamel and the Montreal Impact forward tapped the ball in for his third goal in eight appearances.

Osorio made it 2-0 after an interception by captain Atiba Hutchinson. Samuel Piette passed to Jackson-Hamel who deftly flicked the ball past two defenders to an open Osorio. The Toronto FC midfielder celebrated his second international goal in front of the south stand, sinking to his knees.

Hoilett was a threat from the get-go, tormenting defenders while showing off a deep bag of tricks. The shifty Cardiff City winger is a difference-maker for Canada.

Jamaica's best chance in the first half came in the 45th minute on a Kemar Lawrence cross that found a wide-open Romario Williams. But the former Montreal Impact draft pick's weak shot was parried by goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler.

Both sides made changes in the second half, with Cyle Larin and Samuel Adekugbe the first off the Canadian bench. An injured Adekugbe lasted just seven minutes, replaced by Mark-Anthony Kaye at left fullback.

The stream of second-half changes did little for the flow of the game with Jamaica struggling to get on the front foot.

Zambrano fielded a largely young, inexperienced squad. The starting 11 totalled 266 caps of which 204 came from Hutchinson (77), Marcel de Jong (54), Dejan Jakovic (38) and Piette (35).

Leutwiler made his first start in the absence of regular No. 1 Milan Borjan, earning his third cap.

Jamaica coach Theodore Whitmore also mixed youth alongside veterans Taylor (Minnesota United) and Je-Vaughn Watson (New England Revolution).

The Jamaica starting 11 featured eight of the starters from the Gold Cup final. Canada, meanwhile, had just five of the same starters from the quarter-final with Jamaica.

Canada was without Borjan, Scott Arfield and Steven Vitorio, who all started against Jamaica in the Gold Cup, and the injured Will Johnson.

Hutchinson had not played for the national team since the end of the failed World Cup qualifying campaign last September. The 34-year-old from Brampton, Ont., who is coming off back-to-back Turkish league titles with Besiktas, played 64 minutes to earn cap No. 78 and tie Mark Watson for fifth on Canada's all-time men's list.

Canada is now 9-6-6 all-time against the Jamaicans. It had lost the last two meetings between the two and five of the previous eight (2-5-1).

Former Canadian captain Paul Stalteri was honoured at the match for his induction into the Canada Soccer Hall of Fame.

