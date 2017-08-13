BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Kia Nurse was there when Canada needed her most.

Nurse put the Canadian squad ahead for good with just 1:27 to play en route to winning the FIBA women's AmeriCup with a 67-65 victory over Argentina on Sunday.

She finished with a team-high 12 points on just 4-of-11 shooting, but hit her biggest shot as Canada trailed 65-64 with the tournament on the line.

Nirra Fields entered the final as Canada's top scorer, averaging 16 points per game, and was named tournament MVP. She finished with only seven points on 3-of-10 shooting in the championship, although hit 1-of-2 free throws with six seconds to go to help seal the victory.

Miranda Ayim and Mia-Marie Langlois each chipped in 10 points for the Canadians. Melisa Gretter led Argentina with a game-high 23 points while Macarena Rosset added 18.

A 29-13 run in the third quarter gave the Canadians their first lead after entering halftime down by seven, but Argentina bounced back in the fourth with an 18-8 run to make it 65-64 with less than two minutes to play.

Argentina gave the Canadians their most difficult test of the tournament after both nations finished the group phase with 4-0 records.

Canada beat Brazil by 39 points in the semis and its closest margin of victory prior to the tournament final was a 16-point win against Puerto Rico.

The Canadians had already qualified for the 2018 World Cup in Spain with their 84-45 semifinal victory against Brazil.

Earlier in the day, Puerto Rico toppled Brazil 75-68 to claim third place.