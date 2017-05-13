What kind of impact will Parayko make in his Team Canada debut?

Sean Burke appears to be in line to be Team Canada's general manager for the 2018 Winter Olympics if the NHL does not participate.

TSN Hockey Insider reports indications suggest Burke is in line for the job, but no official decision has been made.

Burke is the assistant general manager for Team Canada at the World Hockey Championship and was GM for last year's Spengler Cup.