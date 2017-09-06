THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Canada's offence erupted for 10 runs in the top of the seventh inning en route to a 15-3 mercy-rule over Nicaragua at the under-18 baseball World Cup on Wednesday, cementing the host's spot in the tournament's super round.

Jason Willow and Victor Cerny hit homers for Canada (3-2), which finished second in Group A. Denzel Clarke, Archer Brookman and Cerny had three RBI's apiece.

"It was important for us to come out today and get this win," said Canadian manager Greg Hamilton. "I'm real proud of our group and the way we've competed so far in this tournament."

Canadian Starter Griffin Hassall was in control until the fourth when Nicaragua got on the board with two runs before a strikeout and inning-ending double play.

Canada will play an undefeated American team Thursday in the first super round game. The U.S. has given up just one earned run though five games.

"We know we're going to face a really strong team tomorrow night," said Hamilton. "But we're also feeling pretty good about ourselves and are looking forward to playing in front of our home fans."

Canada takes on Japan Friday and Cuba Saturday to round out the super round schedule.

The first- and second-place teams following the super round will face each other in Sunday's gold-medal final. The third- and fourth-place teams will compete for bronze.