Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

MONTRÉAL — Carter Hart made his best play for the world junior championship’s version of the Hart Trophy.

With the sweat from warmups still fresh on his brow, Hart jumped off the bench to save Canada’s bacon after starter Connor Ingram allowed two goals on the first three shots he faced. Ingram lasted just eight minutes.

Hart was thrown into the fire early, facing a potent Sweden power play in his first moments on the ice, but didn’t flinch.

Now Canada is going for gold.

Hart going in net was the turning point for Canada Gord Miller and Ray Ferraro explain why Carter Hart going into the net was the turning point for Canada and how getting production from all across the lineup was crucial.

Hart was flawless in relief of Ingram, stopping 28 straight shots as Canada upset Sweden, 5-2, to advance to their second gold medal game in three years. Sweden entered the night undefeated (5-0) in the tournament.

The win means Canada has now secured a medal in all 12 tournaments it has hosted.

Canada and the United States will square off for gold on Thursday night (7:30pm et/4:30pm pt on TSN Network, TSN 4K) at Bell Centre. That game will be preceded by Sweden and Russia battling for bronze.

Canada has met the United States in the gold medal game three times, with the Americans winning twice - most recently in 2010 in Saskatoon. Team USA also handed Canada its only loss in this tournament, by a 3-1 final score, on New Year’s Eve at Air Canada Centre.

Mitchell Stephens and Anthony Cirelli helped dig Canada out of its early hole. It took until 7:58 to play in the second period for Canada to grab a lead, by virtue of Julien Gauthier’s second goal in three games, an edge that they would not relinquish.

Strome snaps one home From the top of the circle, Dylan Strome snaps one past Felix Sandstrom to give Canada a two-goal lead.

Captain Dylan Strome provided the insurance with his first even-strength goal of the tournament in the third period before Gauthier piled on with a late empty-netter to seal it.

Mathew Barzal, Cirelli and Thomas Chabot were named Canada’s top three players of the tournament as voted by team coaching staff. Chabot logged nearly 30 minutes of ice time, keeping Swedish leading scorer Alex Nylander to one goal.

It was Sweden’s first loss of the tournament. Tre Kronor had little answer for Canada’s best forechecking effort to date. As Ducharme alluded to on Tuesday, Sweden will have just one gold medal to show for their decade of dominance in preliminary round play.

Contact Frank Seravalli on Twitter: @frank_seravalli