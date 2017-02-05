OTTAWA — Vancouver's Vasek Pospisil defeated Britain's Daniel Evans 7-6 (3), 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5) on Sunday, tying the Davis Cup World Group tie at 2-2.

Canada's 17-year-old Denis Shapovalov will play the deciding singles match of the best-of-five tie against Kyle Edmund.

This winner will move on to the World Group quarter-finals and play France, who defeated Japan and will be assured a spot in the World Group the following year. The losing nation will be forced to play a World Group play-off tie to keep its spot for 2018 play.

Pospisil's participation had been in question as he's struggled with a knee issue over the weekend.

Evans, ranked 45th in the world, struggled to handle Pospisil's serve and it was the difference in the match.

Pospisil, ranked 133rd, had 25 aces to Evans's seven in the match that took three hours 23 minutes to be decided.

Evans seemed to find his second wind in the fourth set. He as went up two games to none, but Pospisil had four aces to win the third. Evans came right back and won the fourth game. The set ended in a tiebreaker.

Trailing 4-2 Pospisil scored four unanswered points to take a 6-4 lead. Evans made it 6-5 with an ace, but Pospisil fired a serve that Evans was unable to return, hitting it wide to give Canada the win.

In the third set Pospisil was able to break Evans's serve and take a 2-1 early lead leaving the Brit frustrated. But Evans composed himself and came back to win the set 6-3.

Leading 1-0 Pospisil took control in the second set. Evans pushed back to make it 5-4 but Pospisil maintained composure and closed out the set to take a two sets to none lead.

Evans has never come back when trailing by two sets (0-11).

Pospisil was down three games to one in the first set, but came back to win the tie-breaker 7-3. Pospisil had nine aces in the set to Evans 2.