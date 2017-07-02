CAIRO — Canada dropped a 78-73 decision to Spain on Sunday to fall to 1-1 at the FIBA U19 World Cup.

Abu Kigab of St. Catharines, Ont., had 16 points and eight rebounds, while Toronto's Prince Oduro finished with 14 points, and Lindell Wigginton of Dartmouth, N.S., had 11 points and seven boards.

The Canadians, who'd beaten Spain 88-72 in an exhibition game last week in France, opened the tournament with a 91-42 rout of Mali on Saturday. They'll wrap up the preliminary round against Japan on Tuesday.

The tournament's round of 16 is Wednesday, followed by the quarter-finals on Friday. The semis are Saturday, and the final next Sunday.