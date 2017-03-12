VANCOUVER — The Canadian men's rugby sevens team will have to battle it out for fifth place on home soil.

Siviwe Soyizwapi had two tries as powerhouse South Africa downed the host nation 36-7 in the elite Cup quarter-finals at the Canada Sevens tournament on Sunday.

Cecil Afrika, Rosko Specman, Sandile Ngcobo and Chris Dry also went over the line for the Blitzboks. Afrika, with two, and Branco du Preez had the conversions.

Justin Douglas had the only try for Canada, which was converted by Nathan Hirayama.

"Ultimately we're disappointed, especially the manner in the end," said Canadian head coach Damian McGrath. "They're a great team. There should be a law against people that can run that fast and change direction. They were terrific. I can't fault our players. We're a team moving forward.

"I think it's a reflection of where we are. We need to close that gap on a top team like South Africa."

Canada, ranked 12th in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, will take on No. 8 Argentina with a spot in the fifth-place game on the line, while No. 1 South Africa takes on the sixth-ranked United States in the Cup semifinals.

No. 4 New Zealand meets No. 3 England in the other Cup semi.

The atmosphere at B.C. Place Stadium for Canada's three matches on Saturday was electric, but the 11:08 a.m. local start time against the Blitzboks meant the stands were a little less full and fans a little less vocal.

The Canadians started the tournament 2-0 on Saturday in front of a raucous crowd with victories over Scotland and Russia before falling 15-14 to New Zealand in a hard-fought 15-14 decision that earned them second in Pool D.

With just nine healthy players for Saturday's finale, Canada was dealt another injury blow when Adam Zaruba, who scored five tries over the first three matches, was ruled out with a concussion 30 minutes before kickoff against South Africa.

Douglas (leg), John Moonlight (knee) and Phil Berna (knee) all missed significant time Saturday. Moonlight and Douglas gutted it out against South Africa, but were far below 100 per cent fit.

"That answers everything you need to know about Canadian rugby players," said McGrath. "They couldn't walk yesterday and you wouldn't know with Justin the way he was running about. John Moonlight would play on one leg if he had to."

Specman scored an early try against Canada on a lung-busting run and also helped set up another late in the first half to make it 17-7.

"He's got a step both ways and he's pretty quick," said Canadian captain Harry Jones. "We needed to tighten up a bit more on him, but he's a fantastic player."

Things got out of hand following the break after a forward pass from Canada sent the South Africans the other way to put things out of reach at 24-7 before adding 12 more points late.

The hosts will now look to finish strong after winding up ninth in Vancouver last year despite compiling a 5-1 record.

"Sevens is a crazy sport. A lot of emotions, ups and downs," said Jones. "We've got a job to do in the next two (games). We've got to do ourselves justice and play for the fans."

The Canadians opened the 10-stop series with consecutive 13th-place finishes before grabbing a fourth, a 13th and then a seventh last weekend in Las Vegas. The teams will meet up again in Singapore in early April followed by events in Paris and London.

After attracting some 60,000 spectators to the inaugural two-day Canada Sevens in 2016, organizers expected a combined crowd of 76,000 through the turnstiles this weekend — 38,058 showed up on Saturday — to watch rugby's fast-paced, seven-on-seven incarnation that sees games come in quick succession.

Sevens tournament are renown for their festive atmospheres coupled with co-ordinated costume, and the supporters at B.C. Place kept up the trend.

Apart from the usual jerseys, flags and wigs, the get-ups in Vancouver included cowboys riding inflated dinosaurs, bumble bees, carrots, Mounties, beavers, chickens, lumberjacks, professional wrestlers, Don Cherry lookalikes and characters from the Super Mario Bros. video games.

The beer line was a popular spot all weekend, and while the loudest ovations were always in Canada's favour, fans cheered on each team.

