WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Canada's record against mighty New Zealand dropped to 0-13-0 Friday in a 28-16 loss at the International Women's Rugby Series.

But the third-ranked Canadian women put up a fight against the world No. 1.

The Black Ferns, who have not lost a test match at home since 2001, prevailed despite going a woman down twice in the match at Westpac Stadium. Canada's scrum also gave the home side problems.

Kendra Cocksedge had two tries for the Black Ferns with singles from Selica Winiata and captain Fiao’o Faamausili. Cocksedge added four conversions.

Jacey Grusnick and Elissa Alarie scored tries for Canada. Magali Harvey kicked two penalties.

Friday's match was a preview of the Rugby World Cup later this summer. Canada and New Zealand are in the same World Cup pool, along with No. 9 Wales and No. 23 Hong Kong.

Only the three pool winners and the best second-place team will advance at the World Cup. So the Aug. 17 matchup in Dublin between Canada and New Zealand may tell the tale of the Canadians' tournament.

Canada faces No. 2 England on Tuesday in Christchurch in a rematch of the 2014 World Cup final won 21-9 by the Red Roses. New Zealand tackles No. 6 Australia, beaten 53-10 by England on Friday.

Faamausili opened the scoring in the fifth minute after New Zealand opted to kick for touch following a Canadian penalty inside their 22-metre line. The try came from the ensuing drive off the lineout.

The hosts extended their lead to 14-0 as Winiata collected her own grubber kick to touch down.

Canada reduced the lead to 14-8 at the half after Grusnick finished off an attack that started inside the Canadian 22 and Harvey, after New Zealand prop Pip Love was yellow-carded on the stroke of halftime, kicked a penalty.

Despite being a player down, the Black Ferns added to their lead early in the second half after Cocksedge dove over following a buildup by the forwards.

After Harvey's penalty cut the deficit to 21-11, Cocksedge scored her second try in the 55th minute — after New Zealand's Victoria Subritsky-Nafatali was sin-binned for a high tackle — for a 28-11 lead.

Alarie's late try in the corner made it 28-16.

The women's test match was part of a doubleheader with the Chiefs-Hurricanes Super League game. The Chiefs won 17-14.