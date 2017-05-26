ENTEBBE, Uganda — Canada suffered its first loss in ICC World Cricket League Division 3 play Friday, beaten by six wickets by Malaysia.

Canada is one of six teams looking to win one of two promotion spots to Division 2 and continue on the road to the 2018 ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier. The Canadian men played in three straight World Cups from 2003 to 2011 but have fallen down the pecking order in recent years.

Canada, which opened with wins over host Uganda and Oman, is tied for the lead with Oman and Singapore midway through the event.

Friday marked Malaysia's first win of the tournament.

Malaysia won the toss and put Canada into bat. The strategy worked as the Canadians were all out for 141 in 48.5 overs. Nikhil Dutta was top-scorer with 30.

Led by Ahmad Faiz's 49 and Anwar Arudin's 45, Malaysia reached the victory target in 38 overs with six wickets remaining.

Canada plays the U.S. on Saturday in Kampala.

In other play Friday, Singapore beat the U.S. by seven wickets and Oman downed Uganda by six wickets.