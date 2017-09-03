THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Quebec City's Edouard Julien and Michael Stovman of Maple Ridge, B.C., weren't enough as Canada lost to South Korea 11-7 on Sunday at the under-18 World Cup of baseball.

Fourteen walks (two intentional) were Canada's undoing as the hosts feel to 0-2 at the tournament. South Korea walked five batters but kept Canada in check by snuffing out a pair of rallies. The Koreans committed four errors to Canada's three while both teams had eight hits.

"It's really tough to win baseball games when you walk that many," said Canadian manager Greg Hamilton. "We were forced to play catch-up all game and that's a tough thing to do."

South Korea's Cho Dae Hyun took an 0-2 pitch from starter Landon Leach of Pickering, Ont., over the left-field wall to put the visitors up 3-0 in the second inning.

Julien replied in the third, launching a two-run homer to dead centre.

Leach pitched into the fourth but came out of the game after allowing a two-run homer that gave Korea their three-run lead back and Eric Cerantola of Oakville, Ont., took over.

Stovman hit his solo shot over the right-field fence only to see the Koreans respond with two runs in the fifth. A Cerantola wild pitch and a run scoring fielder's choice with Montreal reliever William Sierra on the mound led to both runs crossing the plate.

Down 9-3 in the seventh, Canada showed signs of life as Lucas Parente of Burlington, Ont., hit an RBI single with the bases loaded while Julien reached on an error that brought in Toronto's Dondrae Bremner. A bases loaded walk and sacrifice fly from Montreal's Archer Brookman closed the gap to 9-7.

That's as close as Canada would get as Korea's Ye Jinwon belted a two-run shot in the eighth.

With only three teams from Group A advancing to the Super Round, Canada has little margin for error starting with Monday's match-up against winless Italy.

"We need everyone contributing," said Julien. "Pitchers, hitters, everyone has to be all in if we're going to start winning games.