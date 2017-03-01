ALBUFEIRA, Portugal — Christine Sinclair scored in the 90th minute as Canada's women's soccer team opened its defence of its Algarve Cup title with a dramatic 1-0 win over Denmark on Wednesday.

Sinclair scored her 166th career international goal when she fired the rebound of a Deanne Rose shot past the Danish goalkeeper.

Stephanie Labbe picked up the clean sheet in goal for Canada.

Canada, ranked fourth in the world by FIFA, is in a group with Denmark, Russia and host Portugal. Russia beat Portugal 1-0 on Wednesday to tie Canada atop Group A with three points.

Russia and Canada play on Friday.