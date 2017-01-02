Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

MONTRÉAL — Canada’s quarterfinal against the Czech Republic wasn’t supposed to be so sweaty.

After thumping the Czechs by a 13-0 margin in two pre-tournament games, Team Canada led for fewer than eight nail-biting minutes through the first two periods before pulling away for a 5-3 victory in the final frame.

Julien Gauthier scored twice in the third period to quell a stunning uprising by a Czech Republic team that seemed to have a response for every Canadian tally. Thomas Chabot, Mitchell Stephens and Blake Speers also scored for Canada.

With the win, Canada skirted what would have been elimination in the quarter-final round for the second consecutive World Junior Championship.

Canada will face tournament favourite Sweden in one semifinal on Wednesday night at Bell Centre (7:30pm et/4:30pm pt on the TSN Network and TSN 4K). The winner of that game will square off against either Russia or the United States for the gold medal on Thursday night.

Team Canada coach Dominique Ducharme will have an extra day to ponder the biggest question facing his team: Who will start in goal against Sweden?

Starter Connor Ingram allowed two goals on the first six shots he faced against the Czech Republic, including the first shot he saw in the second period from Tomas Soustal.

In all, Ingram allowed three goals on 19 shots from the opportunistic Czechs. Canada outshot the Czech Republic by a 41-19 margin.

Ducharme decided on Ingram over Carter Hart for Monday night’s matchup. Canada entered the quarter-final round with the worst save percentage (.882) among federations still in medal contention.