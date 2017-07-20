GUILDFORD, United Kingdom — Canada will play for gold at the 2017 women's lacrosse World Cup after downing Australia 8-6 in overtime on Thursday in the semifinals.

Goaltender Katie Donohoe was a difference maker for the Canadian squad, stopping 12-of-18 shots to earn game MVP honours. It sets up a date with the United States, who are seven-time World Cup champions, in Saturday's final.

"Katie was outstanding today," said head coach Scott Teeter. "She made all the saves we needed her to make and stole a good dozen or so point-blank attempts."

"I'm very proud of my team right now," said Donohoe. "We had a tough second half, but we stuck with it and didn't give up."

Dana Dobbie, Erica Evans and Alie Jimerson each had a pair of goals for Canada while Crysti Foote and Megan Kinna added the others.

Canada let a 5-3 first-half lead slowly slip away, and Australia went ahead 6-5 with less than five minutes to play in the game with three straight goals.

Dobbie forced extra time for Canada, however, then Kinna and Jimerson scored back-to-back in the extra period to seal the victory.

"When the game is on the line, she brings it," Teeter said about Dobbie. "Dana is definitely our leader. It's an easy decision who's going to get the ball for the last shot."

Canada will play for gold at the World Cup for only the second time since its inception in 1982. The Canadians last played for gold in 2013, losing to the U.S. on home soil in Oshawa, Ont.

The Canadians only dropped one game in round-robin action at this year's tournament, a 17-3 defeat against the Americans.

The U.S. advanced to the championship with a 19-8 win over England in the other semifinal.

"We have to rest up in a hurry because that was a taxing game on our bodies," said Teeter.

"Tomorrow we have to put our game plan together and then be ready to leave it all on the field for the gold medal game."