2017 Canada Games: Women's Softball Today at 6PM ET / 3PM PT on TSN3 and TSN4

Wednesday Night Baseball Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN2

2017 Canada Games: Women's Softball Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4

PGA Championship: First Round - Marquee Groups Thu 8:30AM ET / 5:30AM PT on TSN1 and TSN5