The Canadian entry from White Rock, BC got off to a good start at the Little League World Series on Thursday with a 12-2 victory over the Italian team representing Europe-Africa.

Canada wrapped up the win in four innings because of the tournament's 10-run mercy rule.

Chase Marshall led the way with two home runs and five RBI as his team pounded out 12 hits over the four innings.

The win at the double-elimination event in Williamsport, Pennsylvania puts Canada into a match-up against Venezuela on Sunday.

Italy will play Mexico in an elimination game on Saturday.