KINGSTON, Jamaica — Canada's Andre DeGrasse won his first race of the season on Saturday, taking 200-metre gold at the Jamaica International Invitational.

DeGrasse, from Markham, Ont., finished in 20.14 seconds, ahead of LaShawn Merritt (20.28) of the United States and Britain's Zarnel Hughes (20.29).

The 22-year-old DeGrasse made a splash on the international stage last summer at the Rio Olympics, winning silver in the 200 metres.

In Tucson, Ariz., Brittany Crew of Mississauga, Ont., broke the Canadian shot put record for the second time this week at the Tucson Elite Classic.

She threw 18.47 on Thursday to break Julie Labonte's mark of 18.31. She threw 18.58 on Saturday.