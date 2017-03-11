ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Canada's Kevin Koe defeated Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs 6-2 in the Page playoff 3-4 game Saturday afternoon at the Tim Hortons Brier.

Koe advanced to the semifinal against Manitoba's Mike McEwen on Saturday night at Mile One Centre. The winner will play Newfoundland and Labrador's Brad Gushue in the championship game Sunday night.

Koe scored a single in the eighth end and put the game out of reach with a deuce in the ninth. He shot 89 per cent on the day while Jacobs was well back at 74 per cent.

"Just on the wrong side of the inch on a few of my shots," Jacobs said. "We narrowly missed some good opportunities and you've got to take advantage of stuff like that if you want to win the Brier, not miss them. That's how the game went for us."

Koe started the game with hammer and scored a pair of singles. The game was delayed for 66 minutes after the third end due to a power outage.

"It had no effect on us," Jacobs said. "We were already behind the eight ball at that point."

When play resumed, the teams blanked another end before Koe added a single in the fifth. Jacobs got on the scoreboard with a deuce in the sixth end but that was all the offence he could muster.

Jacobs, the reigning Olympic champion, will settle for an appearance in the bronze-medal game Sunday afternoon against the semifinal loser.

Even though there are ranking points and cash on the line, he admitted it would be "very difficult" to get up for the third-place game.

"You come here to win the tankard," Jacobs said. "We were the fourth (seed) leading into the playoffs. I feel like we've finished in fourth place. I think the three best teams are left right now this week."

___

Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter