CAMBRIDGE, Ont. — Canada's Alena Sharp and Brittany Marchand had strong opening rounds Thursday at the Manulife LPGA Classic at Whistle Bear Golf Club.

Sharp opened with a 66 to sit two shots behind early afternoon clubhouse leaders Mi Hyang Lee of South Korea and Norway's Suzann Pettersen, who were tied at 8-under-par 64. Marchand had a 67 to sit three strokes off the lead.

Sharp opened with a bogey but eagled the par-5 12th and birdied her final hole.

"I just made a lot of key putts today and that kept me going," she said. "I made a lot of six- to 10-footers, which is what I've been working on. It's nice to see the results coming early in the tournament."

Sharp, from Hamilton, Ont., was tied with Jodi Ewart Shadoff of England and Emily Pedersen of Norway as first-round play continued under sunny skies. Joining Marchand at 67 were South Korea's In Gee Chun and Americans Angel Yin, Lexi Thompson and Lee Lopez.

Marchand, from Orangeville, Ont., had an early morning tee time and held the clubhouse lead for about an hour.

She opened with a birdie on the 10th hole and added six more birdies over her round to go with two bogeys. The 25-year-old Symetra Tour player received a sponsor's invite to play in the tournament.

"I've shot 5-under before but never in an LPGA event, so it's pretty cool," Marchand said.

American Danielle Kang was one of five golfers tied at 68. World No. 15 Brooke Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., had an early afternoon tee time.

There are 13 Canadians entered in the US$1.7-million event. Play continues through Sunday.

