The Canadian contingent for the Overwatch World Cup has been selected and announced ahead of the international showcase.

Detroit Renegades player Liam “Mangachu” Campbell, community member Chris “HuK” Loranger and streamer Pokelawls were the brains behind the roster revealed at E3 on Thursday.

The Canadian roster features DPS Mangachu, Immortals DPS Brady "Agilities" Girardi, Yikes! tank Félix "xQc" Lengyel, Cloud9 DPS Lane "Surefour" Roberts, Cloud9 support Randal "Roolf" Stark and compLexity Gaming support Joe "Joemiester" Gramano.

Canada will compete in Group F at the Overwatch World Cup against Russia, SIngapore and Turkey.

The event will begin later this year with the finals being held at BlizzCon on Nov. 4 and 5.