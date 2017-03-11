ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — Canadian Marianne St-Gelais won silver in the women's 1,500 metres on Saturday at the ISU short-track world championships.

With a daring race, Elise Christie of Britain claimed an upset victory for her first world championships gold medal. Christie had to move a lapped opponent out of the way on the final corner and pushed her skate first across the line ahead of St-Gelais and Shim Suk-hee of the favoured South Koreans.

"I never expected to win the 1,500," said Christie, capping an injury-hit season with gold.

After seven medals at world championships, the 26-year-old claimed her first top finish. Victory was all the more remarkable since she suffered a concussion earlier in the season.

South Korea got revenge in the men's 1,500, which Sin Da-woon won ahead of Samuel Girard of Canada.