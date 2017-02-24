GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Kristen Streifel defeated South Korea's Min Ji Kim 7-5 in the Page playoff 3-4 game Friday to advance to the semifinal at the world junior curling championship.

The host team scored three points in the sixth end for a 4-2 lead but the Canadians replied with a deuce in the seventh and another two points in the eighth for a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

"That felt really great," Streifel said. "I think our team really came together in that game. We've talked all season long about peaking at the right time, and we struggled a little bit in the round-robin but I think we're coming together as a unit.

"I think we just were really putting the pressure on them to make the shots. I think both teams were making the shots but we just capitalized on them a little bit more later in the ends."

Streifel and her Edmonton-based team will play Scotland's Sophie Jackson in the semifinal Saturday.

The winner will advance to the gold-medal game later in the day against Sweden's Isabella Wranaa, who beat Scotland 9-6 in the Page playoff 1-2 game. The semifinal loser will play South Korea for bronze.

In men's play, Tyler Tardi and his B.C. team from Langley/New Westminster did not qualify for the playoffs after dropping an 8-7 decision to Norway's Magnus Ramsfjell in a tiebreaker.

Andrew Stopera of the United States advanced to Sunday's gold-medal game with a 7-5 win over South Korea's Ki Jeong Lee in the Page 1-2 game. Scotland's Cameron Bryce defeated Norway 8-7 in the Page 3-4 game to advance to Saturday's semifinal against South Korea.

Norway will play the semifinal loser for bronze.