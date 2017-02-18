GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Kristen Streifel scored a pair in the final end for an 8-6 win over Turkey's Dilsat Yildiz at the world junior curling championships on Saturday.

Streifel and her Edmonton-based team improved to 3-1 after five draws at the Gangneung Curling Centre.

"I'm doing pretty good after that win," Streifel said. "I think we're flourishing with momentum now and hopefully we can keep it that way. There definitely is no easy game here, you can't write anybody off.

"They made a lot of good shots and we had to make sure we were staying on top of our game, that's for sure."

Scotland leads the women's standings at 4-0.

Skip Tyler Tardi and his team based in Langley and New Westminster, B.C., did not play Saturday.

Canada was tied for third place at 2-1. South Korea leads at 3-0.