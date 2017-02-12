IDRE FJALL, Sweden — Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., and Calgary’s Brady Leman each won gold at a ski-cross World Cup event on Sunday in Idre Fjall, Sweden.

Thompson led the final all the way down, even though the heat was stacked heat with each skier having at least one World Cup podium this season.

Sweden's Sandra Naeslund was second and Switzerland's Fanny Smith took bronze.

Brittany Phelan of Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Que., was eighth and India Sherret of Cranbrook, B.C., was 19th.

In the men's competition, Leman pulled out of the gate and took the lead in the first turn. He wouldn't relinquish it again, earning his first win since 2012.

Dave Duncan of London, Ont., was seventh, Toronto's Kevin Drury placed ninth, Ian Deans of Kelowna, B.C., finished 13th and Ned Ireland of Lake Country, B.C., was 16th.

Montreal's Chris Del Bosco was 26th, Zach Belczyk of Banff, Alta., finished 28th and Trent McCarthy of Spruce Grove, Alta., was 36th.