FUSSEN, Germany — Laura Stacey of Kleinburg, Ont., and Victoria Bach of Milton, Ont., scored less than four minutes apart in the second period to lead the Canadian women's under-22 team to a 2-1 win over Sweden at the Nations Cup on Thursday.

The victory kept the Canadians atop Group A with a 2-0 record.

Sarah Potomak of Aldergrove, B.C., added two assists while Emerance Maschmeyer of Bruderheim, Alta., stopped 23 shots.

Lisa Johansson scored for Sweden.

Canada closes out the preliminary round Friday against host Germany.