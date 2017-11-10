Team Canada will play their second game of the Karjala Cup on Friday, facing off against top 2018 draft prospect Rasmus Dahlin and team Sweden.

You can watch the game LIVE on TSN1 at 11:25am et/8:25am pt.

Dahlin was ranked as the top prospect in next year's draft by both TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button and TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie before the season.

"Dahlin, who represented Sweden in last year’s World Juniors at the age of 16, is a skilled 6-foot-2, 181-pound blueliner with a game that reminds me of Tampa Bay Lightning star Victor Hedman," Button wrote in his preseason rankings.

The 17-year-old did not play in Sweden's Karjala Cup opener against the Czech Republic, a 5-3 win, but said Thursday he will draw into the lineup against Canada.

Dahlin owns three goals and seven points in 16 games with Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League this season. He has never before represented Sweden at a non-junior tournament.

“He has a real power element to his game,” a scout told McKenzie of Dahlin before the season. “He can dominate on the cycle, he goes hard to the net and isn't afraid to score the gritty goals from in tight in traffic, but he has great speed and high-end skill to beat people one-on-one. He has a fantastic shot that allows him to score from far out, too. He's ultra-competitive, doesn't take shifts off. He's the total package as far as what you want in a No. 1 winger in the NHL.”

Notable others on the Swedish roster include Anton Lander, Joakim Andersson, Linus Omark and goaltender Jhonas Enroth.

Canada opened the Karjala Cup with a 3-2 win over Switzerland on Wednesday. Ben Scrivens made 19 saves, while Gilbert Brule, Eric O'Dell and Matt Ellison provided the goals.

The winner of the Karjala Cup will be determined on standings after each team plays three games. Canada will play Finland in their final game of the tournament on Sunday (live on TSN at 10:30am et/7:30am pt.)