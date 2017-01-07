FUSSEN, Germany — Canada's women's development team will come home with a silver medal from the 2017 Nations Cup after a 1-0 loss to Finland in Saturday's gold-medal game.

Emerance Maschmeyer of Bruderheim, Alta., made 17 saves, beaten only by Michelle Karvinen's power-play goal 4:38 into the second period.

Finnish goaltender Noora Raty earned a 27-save shutout, and kept Canada scoreless on seven opportunities with the man advantage.

"We're proud of our players' effort today and unfortunately we did not come out on top but it wasn't for a lack of preparation or willingness to compete," said head coach Noemie Marin. "We are proud of the progress the players made throughout this week and we are excited to see how far they will continue to grow."

Canada finished the preliminary round with a perfect 3-0 record after defeating the Czech Republic (6-2), Sweden (2-1) and Germany (5-0) to book its spot in the gold-medal game.

The Nations Cup, formerly known as the Air Canada Cup, MLP Cup and Meco Cup, brought together Canada's women's development team and national teams from Austria, the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Russia, Sweden and Switzerland for a four-day international tournament.

Canada has won silver twice at the Nations Cup (2009, 2017) and is an 11-time gold-medallist at the tournament, winning in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016.