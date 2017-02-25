MALDONADO, Uruguay — Canada has three losses in four Americas Rugby Championship matches after dropping a 17-13 decision to Uruguay on Saturday.

Canada had won eight of the previous nine meetings against Uruguay, with its last defeat coming back in 2002.

Vancouver's Conor Trainor scored a late try for Canada while Calgary's Gordon McRorie kicked six points.

McRorie put his team ahead 3-0 four minutes into the match, but Canada found itself down 17-3 by the break.

The Canadian captain added three more points with a penalty in the 50th, then Trainor scored his try and Vancouver's Brock Staller made the conversion to make it a four-point match.

The Canadian squad, ranked 20th in the world, has also dropped matches to the United States and Argentina, with its lone victory coming against Chile.

Uruguay, No. 23, has a win over Brazil with losses to Argentina and the U.S.

Canada's next ARC match is March 3 against Brazil.