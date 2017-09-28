Despite being two-time defending champions, Canada will need to earn its right to compete at the 2018 men's world curling championship in Las Vegas next April, Curling Canada announced on Thursday.

World Curling Federation rules state that the Americas Zone is allowed only two spots at the world championships. With the event happening in the United States for the first time since 2008, the Americans automatically get one spot as the host nation.

The second spot goes to the highest ranked country from the previous season, unless they get challenged by another team in the Americas. Brazil has decided to challenge Canada, the No. 1 ranked curling country in the WCF, for the right to compete at the world championships in Las Vegas March 31-April 1.

The two sides will compete in a five-game series that will take place during the Continental Cup in London from Jan 11-14, 2018.

“This is a little out of the ordinary for our program, but we will be taking this seriously,” said Gerry Peckham, Director, High Performance, for Curling Canada. “We have a proud tradition of performing at a high level on the international stage, and we’ll have a quality team in London to play against Brazil."

Canada must choose their representative before Dec. 31.

Brazil has challenged the United States four times (2009, 2010, 2015, 2017) and was swept each time.

Brad Gushue and his St. John's rink posted a perfect 13-0 record at the world championships last year. Calgary's Team Kevin Koe won it all in 2016.