MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — Canada beat Hong Kong 38-0 on Sunday to finish seventh in the eight-team World Rugby under-20 Trophy.

James O'Neill scored his second try of the match in the 78th minute to seal the victory for Canada, its first of the tournament.

William Percillier, Jake Thiel, Cole Keith and Cole Davis also had tries for the Canadians and Will Kelly had four conversions.

Canada began the second-tier rugby championship with three straight losses, falling to Chile, Namibia and Japan.

The tournament winner is promoted to the elite 12-team World Rugby U20 Championship.

Canada qualified for the U20 Trophy by beating the United States 71-39 in a two-game qualifying series in Edmonton.