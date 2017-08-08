BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Nirra Fields scored 13 points to help Canada remain undefeated at the FIBA women's AmeriCup with a 65-39 victory over Mexico on Tuesday.

Miranda Ayim and Jamie Scott added eight points apiece for the Canadians (2-0).

Bianca Torre led Mexico (0-2) with eight points while Jacqueline Luna had two points, five rebounds and five blocks.

It's the fifth-straight victory for Canada over Mexico in the tournament, a streak that dates back to 1999.

"I thought we had a real sluggish start to the game on the defensive end. We got lazy and didn't play our typically Canadian hard-nosed defence," said head coach Lisa Thomaidis. "We got back to that in the third quarter to extend our lead.

"It was great to play everyone in this game and see contributions from everyone off the bench and end it on a good note."

Canada has a day off on Wednesday before wrapping-up group play on Thursday against Paraguay.

The top three teams from the FIBA women's AmeriCup will qualify for the 2018 FIBA women's basketball World Cup in Spain.

Canada is currently ranked No. 2 in the Americas and sixth in the world by FIBA.