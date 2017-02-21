GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Tyler Tardi defeated Switzerland's Jan Hess 8-3 on Tuesday at the world junior curling championship.

Tardi and his B.C. team from Langley/New Westminster moved into a second-place tie with the United States at 5-2 with the victory.

"We don't want to look too far ahead, but we're feeling confident," Tardi said. "We're throwing great and we're finally playing the game that we're used to, rather than playing it safe. That was certainly one of the top two games we've played here. To be honest, we're pretty close to our peak performance.

"There are just a few very minor things and we'll be fairly tough to beat in my opinion."

South Korea (7-0) leads the round-robin standings after nine draws at the Gangneung Curling Centre. Norway, Scotland and Switzerland were tied at 4-3.

In women's play, Canada's Kristen Streifel dropped a 10-1 decision to Japan's Misaki Tanaka.

Scotland and Sweden lead the women's standings at 6-1. Streifel's Edmonton-based team fell to 5-2.

Round-robin play continues through Thursday evening.

The medal games are scheduled for Sunday.