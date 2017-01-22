ULRICEHAMN, Sweden — Canada raced to a relay bronze medal at a cross-country skiing World Cup event Sunday, the team's second podium result of the weekend after Alex Harvey captured gold in Saturday's 15-kilometre freestyle race.

Norway won the men's 4x7.5-kilometre relay in one hour six minutes 47.5 seconds, a half-second ahead of Sweden, which beat Canada to second in a photo finish.

Norway has not missed the podium in a men's relay since coming fourth at the Sochi Olympics almost three years ago.

Canada is on a solid run heading into next month's world championships, also winning a team sprint event last week.

Norway cruised to victory in the women's relay as well.

A powerful second leg in the women's 4x5-kilometre race from individual World Cup standings leader Heidi Weng gave Norway a lead at the halfway point of almost 17 seconds, and the Norwegians never again looked under threat.

Fresh off winning an individual freestyle 10k Saturday, Marit Bjoergen's measured final leg completed Norway's victory in a time of 50 minutes 33.3 seconds. That was 8.8 seconds ahead of second-placed Germany, which achieved its best World Cup women's relay result since 2012.

Sweden was nine seconds off the pace for third, beating the United States to the final podium spot by one-fifth of a second.