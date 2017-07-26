Vancouver's Philip Bester is retiring from pro tennis after an event in his hometown next month.

The 28-year-old made the announcement on court in front of fans at the Granby National Bank Challenger near Montreal.

“I’ve come to the end of my tennis journey and am closing the chapter in my competitive career. The game of tennis has given me a once in a lifetime opportunity, which I am extremely grateful for as it has shaped me into the person I am today through all my experiences,” Bester said.

Bester reached a career-high ATP world ranking of 225 in July, 2015. He won nine singles titles on the ITF Futures Circuit and represented Canada at the Davis Cup several times.

His final event will be the Odlum Brown Van Open in Vancouver from August 14-20.