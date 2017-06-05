Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Prior to Monday, the lowest score Corey Conners had ever posted was 62. He did it once to set the record at his home course in Listowel, Ont. And he also shot it a few other times at various courses during his career.

But in the U.S. Open qualifying, which is golf’s biggest crap shoot with lots of players vying for a very few number of spots, Conners beat that mark. The 25-year-old shot a 61 in the opening round of the 36-hole marathon and followed it up with a 67 to finish first in his sectional in Springfield, Ohio.

He’ll join Adam Hadwin as the Canadian content in the American championship at Erin Hills, in Erin, Wisc., next week.

“I guess it was a good time to shoot 61,” said Conners, chuckling at his understatement. “It felt good all day out there.”

His low round included seven birdies and an eagle. After lunch, he added five more birdies along with a pair of bogeys.

Conners will be making his second start in a major championship. As an amateur, he played in the 2015 Masters, earning a spot for his runner-up finish in the 2014 U.S. Amateur.

“I actually had a spot in the [U.S. Open] that year too, but I gave it up when I turned pro,” said Conners, who had to remain amateur to retain the exemption. “I did it because I always thought I’d get into a U.S. Open and now I have.”

He’s never seen Erin Hills but feels his style of game is well-suited to what is generally regarded as golf’s ultimate test – a long course with narrow fairways and punishing rough.

“I think I have the game for a U.S. Open-type of course,” he said. “I drive it straight, which I know you have to do, and I think I have lots of patience.”

Conners added that he has no problem playing in front of large galleries and he expects those at the Open to be the biggest he’s seen so far in his young career.

“They were big at the Masters and it didn’t bother me,” he stated. “I know they’ll be bigger [at the U.S. Open] but I’m comfortable with it, in fact I like it.”

Conners has been playing on the Web.com Tour this season, starting out with limited status but solidifying his spot for the rest of the year with two top-10s in his first two events. He’s currently 32nd on the money list with the top 25 at the end of the season earning PGA Tour cards.

Lately, the Kent State grad said he has struggled a little bit with his driver but felt it was coming around. Judging by his play on Monday, it’s apparent it has made a full recovery. He’ll play this week at the Web.com event in Chicago and then make the drive to Erin Hills.