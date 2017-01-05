VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions have agreed to terms with fullback Rolly Lumbala on a two-year contract.

Lumbala, who grew up in Calgary, started all 18 regular-season games last year for the sixth straight season.

"Rolly is a tremendous leader both on and off the field," Lions coach and GM Wally Buono said Thursday in a release. "His efforts often times go uncelebrated, but Rolly is a significant piece of both our offensive and special-teams units and his signing is an important one for the club heading into 2017."

Lumbala was drafted by the Lions with the ninth overall pick in 2008.

"I love being a Lion and playing for our incredible fans," he said. "I believe we showed last season that we are a talented and competitive team which has all the makings of a champion."