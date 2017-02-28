Canadian Grand Prix to continue till at least 2029

BARCELONA, Spain — The Canadian Grand Prix will be held at least until 2029, race promoter Francois Dumontier said Tuesday.

Dumontier said extending the Canadian Grand Prix was part of amendments made to a preliminary agreement with Formula One Management.

In January, Montreal mayor Denis Coderre said the city and Formula One would extend their contract beyond the previously agreed upon 2024 and that it only needed to be put on paper and signed.

Dumontier was at the Catalunya track to watch rookie Montreal driver Lance Stroll in his first pre-season track sessions with the Williams team.

The Canadian Grand Prix is to be held June 11 at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve.