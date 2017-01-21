Canadian Adam Hadwin shot a 13-under round of 59 at the CareerBuilder Challenge on Saturday.

Hadwin (-17) owns the outright lead at the tournament, despite shooting 71 on Thursday and 69 on Friday.

The 29-year-old birdied six straight holes (on holes 2-7) on the front nine and birdied five straight holes (11-15) on the back nine in his bogey-free round. He added birdies on nine and 17.

The record for lowest score in a professional round is 58, which has been accomplished three times, including twice in 2016. Jim Furyk is only player to shoot 58 in a PGA Tour event.

Hadwin had a chance to chip-in for birdie on 18 to tie Furyk, but missed the hole by three feet with his sand wedge.

He is ninth golfer in PGA Tour history to shoot a 59 in a tournament, the 18th to do it on a professional tour. The Moose Jaw, Sask. native is the first ever Canadian to shoot 59.