Canadian soccer star and Orlando City striker Cyle Larin was arrested early Thursday morning on a DUI charge according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The police say Larin, 22, was going the wrong way down Orange Avenue in downtown Orlando.

Troopers said Larin’s eyes were “extremely bloodshot and glassy,” and there was an “obvious odor of alcoholic beverage omitting from the vehicle,” according to an arrest report.

Larin took two breathalyzer tests after being taken into custody, troopers said. On the first test he registered a .179 and on the second he registered a .182.

Larin featured in Canada's 2-1 win over Curacao on Tuesday in Montreal.

David Harris of the Orlando Sentinel first reported the arrest.