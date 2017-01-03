After a stellar collegiate career and fine Olympic showing, young Canadian soccer star Ashley Lawrence is going to test herself against the best in Europe.

The 21-year-old fullback-midfielder from Toronto, who has 46 caps for Canada, has signed with renowned French club Paris Saint-Germain through June 2019.

"Ashley is one of the most promising young players in the world under 22 years of age at her position," Olivier Letang, PSG's sports director, said in a statement. "It's very satisfying to see her sign for us looking to continue her development and show her talents to the Parisian fans.

"Her arrival is in perfect keeping with our policy of bringing up talented young players alongside established world-class talents."

The signing shifts the spotlight to fellow Canadian international Kadeisha Buchanan, who has played on the same team as Lawrence since the two were nine years old in Brampton, Ont.

The 21-year-old Buchanan, a dominant centre back who won a slew of accolades in her senior year with Lawrence at West Virginia University, is also expected to play in Europe. There had been speculation the two would land at the same pro team but Tuesday's solo announcement suggests Buchanan, who has 63 caps for Canada, will be making her own mark in Europe.

A Buchanan announcement is likely to come ahead of next week's NWSL draft. A French report linked Buchanan to Olympique Lyonnais, which currently stands second behind PSG in the standings.

Buchanan and Lawrence helped fourth-ranked Canada to Olympic bronze last summer — a run that included a 1-0 quarter-final win over France — and led West Virginia to the NCAA tournament final.

Lawrence shared the PSG spotlight Tuesday with German international attacking midfielder Julian Draxler, who joined the men's squad from VfL Wolfsburg in a reported 30-million-pound (C$49.4 million) deal.

"It's an immense source of pride to join Paris Saint-Germain," Lawrence said in a statement. "Joining this very big club is the next step in my career. Everything the coach and directors had to say convinced me to sign here and give my all for the club. I have big ambitions here with Paris Saint-Germain."

Lawrence played midfield at college but has been used at fullback most recently by Canadian coach John Herdman. A silky-smooth talent, she has pace and can take on defenders.

Her agreement with PSG appears to free her up to return to North America prior to Canada's final push for the 2020 Olympics.

Lawrence's deal will pale in comparison with Draxler's but she likely will be well compensated for playing in the City of Lights.

PSG said the young Canadian passed a physical on Dec. 29 and is expected to join the club this week.

She joins a global squad that includes players from France, Brazil, Costa Rica, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland and Spain.

The PSG women assembled Tuesday after their holiday break, with a French Cup game slated for Sunday against Bourges before league play resumes Jan. 14 against Montpellier.

Paris Saint-Germain currently leads the French women's league with a 10-0-0 record.

Lawrence will also get to experience Women's Champions League play. The French powerhouse is due to face Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final in March.

"Put the work in & reap the rewards, 1 of the most dedicated players I've worked with, trailblazing for future generations of CAN players," tweeted Herdman.

Added West Virginia coach Nikki Izzo-Brown: "She is joining an incredible club. Paris Saint-Germain has so much to offer Ashley as she begins her professional career. I'm excited to watch her grow her game and continue her success at the professional level."

Fellow Canadian internationals Sophie Schmidt (FFC Frankfurt, Germany) and Erin McLeod (FC Rosengard, Sweden) also play for top European teams. McLeod is currently rehabbing a knee injury.

