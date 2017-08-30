TORONTO — Canada has dropped to an all-time low in the World Rugby rankings at No. 24.

New Zealand tops the table followed by England, South Africa, Ireland and Australia. The Canadian men are sandwiched between Germany and Portugal.

Canada's best-ever ranking was No. 11, for one week in September 2011. Its previous low was No. 23 earlier this year.

Canada ranked 18th prior to the February start of the Americas Rugby Championship, where it went 1-4-0.

Rugby Canada fired coach Mark Anscombe in early August after the Canadian men lost to the U.S. in their first attempt to qualify for the 2019 World Cup.

The Canadian women, who finished fifth at the recent World Cup in Ireland, stand fourth in their rankings. World Cup winner New Zealand is No. 1 followed by England and France.

The Canadian women have been as high as second.