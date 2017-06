Canadian women move to No. 4 in FIFA rankings

TORONTO — Canada has moved up one spot to No. 4 in the new FIFA women's world rankings.

The U.S. reclaimed top spot, dropping Germany to No. 2. France remained at No. 3.

John Herdman's Canadian team vaulted over England, which dropped to No. 5. It matches Canada's highest-ever ranking, achieved last year.

The Canadian women benefited from a win over Sweden, which fell three spots to No. 9 — its lowest-ever ranking.